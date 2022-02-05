AstraZeneca booster doses, mixing of vaccines to be offered as of February 7

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has advised that effective Monday, February 7, all eligible members of the public will be provided booster doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

“The move will allow Jamaicans 18 years and older to receive a booster dose of AstraZeneca once they are fully vaccinated,” the ministry said in a statement.

It has informed that booster doses can be administered to persons who have taken AstraZeneca, at least six months after their second dose; persons who have taken a Pfizer vaccine and are now at least six months after their second dose; and persons who have taken Sinopharm and are at least six months after their second dose.

“To receive a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccines, members of the public should visit any of the ministry's access points for vaccination. Persons are asked to take their vaccination card and a Government-issued identification or letter from a Justice of the Peace,” the ministry advised.

At the same time, the ministry has also announced that effective February 7, Jamaica will offer the AstraZeneca/Johnson and Johnson vaccine 28 days or later to persons who received the Moderna vaccine as the first dose in their primary series.

Additionally, persons who received the Sinopharm vaccine as a first dose can be offered AstraZeneca, Johnson and Johnson or Pfizer as a second dose, 28 days after their first dose. Persons who received AstraZeneca as a first dose may also be offered Pfizer as the second dose eight to 12 weeks after the first.

Once persons have received two mixed doses they will be classified as fully vaccinated.