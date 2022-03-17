At least 21 dead after Russian shelling of east Ukraine town: local officials

At least 21 dead after Russian shelling of east Ukraine town: local officialsThursday, March 17, 2022
|
KYIV, Ukraine (AFP)— At least 21 people were killed and 25 were injured on Thursday when Russian forces shelled a town in eastern Ukraine, local prosecutors said.
Artillery fire early Thursday hit a school and a cultural centre in the town of Merefa outside the city of Kharkiv, regional prosecutors said in a Facebook post.
Of the wounded, 10 people are in serious condition, they said.
A photo accompanying the prosecutors' statement showed a building of several storeys that was destroyed in the middle with windows blown out and emergency workers combing through the wreckage.
Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city and some 30 kilometres (18 miles) north of Merefa, has been the scene of intense Russian air strikes in recent weeks and has been severely damaged.
