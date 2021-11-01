At least 3 dead after high rise building collapses in Nigeria

At least 3 dead after high rise building collapses in NigeriaMonday, November 01, 2021
|
LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — A 21-story apartment building under construction, collapsed in an upscale area of Nigeria's largest city on Monday, killing at least three people and leaving dozens more missing, according to officials and witnesses.
Workers said the high rise apartment building had been under construction for about two years, and it was not immediately known what had caused the collapse.
However, such incidents are relatively common in Lagos because enforcement of building code regulations is weak. Other observers blame shoddy work by private developers eager to meet demand for housing in the megacity.
Lagos Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu confirmed the deaths, but added that three survivors had been pulled from the rubble in Ikoyi.
Officials arriving at the scene were confronted by crowds of people venting their anger that rescue efforts started several hours after the collapse.
