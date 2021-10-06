At least two gunmen killed in Montego Bay gun battle

ST JAMES, Jamaica— At least two gunmen were killed during a running gun battle in Montego Bay, St James this afternoon, terrifying commuters and snarling traffic in the second city.

The identities of the deceased men have not yet been ascertained and details were sketchy at the time of publication.

The Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) of the Jamaica Constabulary Force confirmed the incident, which occurred between 3:00 pm and 4:00 pm in the vicinity of Hart Street and Barnett Street.

More information later.