At least two new VPs for PNP

At least two new VPs for PNPThursday, July 15, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— OBSERVER ONLINE can now confirm that the People's National Party (PNP) will have at least two new vice presidents this year.
With nominations set to close tomorrow sitting vice presidents Phillip Paulwell and Damion Crawford have confirmed that they will not seek re-election.
Another sitting VP Mikael Phillips has been nominated, while it is not clear yet if Dr Wykeham McNeill will put himself up for re-election.
Already former Member of Parliament Ian Hayles, Spanish Town mayor Norman Scott and Councillor for the Whitfield Town division Eugene Kelly have been nominated for the VP posts.
