At risk youth get lifeline from JEP, USAID

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Close to 20 young men from inner-city communities in Kingston are grateful to have been given a second chance to do positive in their lives, through a 2021/2022 skills training programme organised by the Jamaica Energy Partners (JEP) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Other partners in the initiative include the University of Technology and fhi360.

The young men, who hail from Tivoli Gardens, Matthews Lane and Rockfort, in Kingston, were awarded certificates of completion and gifts during a graduation ceremony on February 22 at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in St Andrew after they underwent six months of training in electrical and mechanical engineering as well as internship at three JEP facilities.

For 21-year-old Casrick Grant, the programme helped him to straighten his mindset and to "put certain things together".

"It has helped me figure out what I can do in the future. I was placed on the reliability team where I learned about vibration and testing analysis. I went around and checked engines to make sure everything was going on fine".

Khurt Garbett, an 18-year-old from Matthew's Lane in Kingston, was excited to have gained experience in mechanical maintenance, which has influenced him to want to pursue a job in the field.

"Mechanical maintenance gave me a lot of experience which makes me feel greater about myself. I usually think I want to do something in this area but I didn't have the experience. It gave me an extra boost to push myself forward and be a better person in life. I want to become a mechanical engineer," he declared to OBSERVER ONLINE.

The programme was responsible for fixing his mind on achieving success in the future.

"I did electrical maintenance, but this programme has given us exposure in different areas and different fields. It has given us the opportunity to become young, certified men and the motivation to push on because some of us are really young men in troubled situations who just need a boost. We are from the ghetto where things are hard. It is hard because of the stigma but all we need is a chance," he highlighted.

Corporate responsibility manager of Jamaica Energy Partners, Melissa Newman, said the main aim of the programme was to prevent crime and violence within the communities which the participants originate from.

"These communities fall under what we call our social impact areas, based on where our energy plants are located. The plants are located in Kingston West and in Rockfort in Kingston East. USAID reached out and asked if we would like to partner and engage in violence reduction in these communities. We developed the programme, submitted it to USAID and it was approved.

"Total grant funding was $4.8 Million and it was sponsored by JEP and USAID. The programme has five components, the skills training, which is the theory aspect of mechanical and electrical engineering. We also have behaviour modification. We want to avert violent behavior. We want to train them in how to respond differently.

"Then we have the apprenticeship programme which is the actual hands-on experience, working with our best engineers at our facilities and then we ended with a professional development training which exposed them to resume writing as well as interviewing skills. We have already provided them contacts with HEART so they can further themselves. The certificate they received is to show that they have been exposed to electrical and mechanical engineering at the very basic level."