Atkinson disqualified in 50m breast semis at World Swimming Short Course Championships

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — World record holder and swim sensation Alia Atkinson was disqualified in the semis of the women's 50m breaststroke at the 2021 Short Course World Championships in Abu Dhabi.

This is the first time since 2012 that Atkinson, who won event medals in four straight SC World Championships, will not participate in the finals. She won gold in 2018 in Hangzhou, China.

In 2016, she set the world record in the women's 50m breaststroke clocking 28.64 and trimmed it to 28.56 in 2018.

According to a SwimSwam report, the defending champion was notably disqualified out of Lane 4 for a downward dolphin kick prior to the finish.

With her disqualification, Russia's Nika Godun qualified first for the final in 29.42.

Earlier this year, Atkinson bid an emotional farewell to her Olympic career after failing to progress beyond the heats in the 100m breaststroke at the 2020 Tokyo Games. However, she said she would continue swimming on the international circuit.

