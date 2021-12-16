Atkinson disqualified in 50m breast semis at World Swimming Short Course Championships

Atkinson disqualified in 50m breast semis at World Swimming Short Course ChampionshipsThursday, December 16, 2021
|
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — World record holder and swim sensation Alia Atkinson was disqualified in the semis of the women's 50m breaststroke at the 2021 Short Course World Championships in Abu Dhabi.
This is the first time since 2012 that Atkinson, who won event medals in four straight SC World Championships, will not participate in the finals. She won gold in 2018 in Hangzhou, China.
In 2016, she set the world record in the women's 50m breaststroke clocking 28.64 and trimmed it to 28.56 in 2018.
According to a SwimSwam report, the defending champion was notably disqualified out of Lane 4 for a downward dolphin kick prior to the finish.
With her disqualification, Russia's Nika Godun qualified first for the final in 29.42.
Earlier this year, Atkinson bid an emotional farewell to her Olympic career after failing to progress beyond the heats in the 100m breaststroke at the 2020 Tokyo Games. However, she said she would continue swimming on the international circuit.
KINGSTON, Jamaica — World record holder and swim sensation Alia Atkinson was disqualified in the semis of the women's 50m breaststroke at the 2021 Short Course World Championships in Abu Dhabi.
This is the first time since 2012 that Atkinson, who won event medals in four straight SC World Championships, will not participate in the finals. She won gold in 2018 in Hangzhou, China.
In 2016, she set the world record in the women's 50m breaststroke clocking 28.64 and trimmed it to 28.56 in 2018.
According to a SwimSwam report, the defending champion was notably disqualified out of Lane 4 for a downward dolphin kick prior to the finish.
With her disqualification, Russia's Nika Godun qualified first for the final in 29.42.
Earlier this year, Atkinson bid an emotional farewell to her Olympic career after failing to progress beyond the heats in the 100m breaststroke at the 2020 Tokyo Games. However, she said she would continue swimming on the international circuit.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy