Atlanta/MoBay Sister Committee donates laptops, tablets to St James students

ST JAMES, Jamaica— The Atlanta/Montego Bay Sister Cities Committee and the Victoria House Foundation on Friday distributed some 131 tablets and 26 laptop computers to students across St James.

Mayor of Montego Bay and Chairman of the St James Municipal Corporation, Councillor Leeroy Williams, thanked the organisation for the donation calling it “timely” and a “kind gesture that highlights the philanthropic track record of the Atlanta Montego Bay Sister City Committee and its dedication to the citizenry of the parish.”

“I am positive that this donation will bolster learning by empowering the recipients to better interact within the virtual learning space,” said Mayor Williams. At the same time, he is urging the students to “show utmost gratitude by caring for the devices and excel in all educational endeavours.”

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Corporation's Civic and Community Affairs Committee, Councillor Dwight Crawford, who was in attendance at the handover ceremony, said that “through this uplifting initiative, world leaders are being created.”

He said that he “fully endorses” the joint mission by the Atlanta Montego Bay Sister Cities Committee and Victoria House Foundation to advance education through technology in public schools within Montego Bay and its environs.

The students were also pleased to receive the devices.

“Words can't explain how happy I feel, I am overwhelmed. I am so thankful and I am sure this will help me to do even better in school,” said a smiling Tricialee Chin of Sudbury All Age.

The benefitting schools from this year's donations are: Adelphi Primary, Adelphi Garden Basic, Goodwill Primary, Sudbury All age, Barrett Town All age, Dumfries Primary, Buckingham Primary, Muschett High, Anchovy High, Watson Town Basic, Bethtephil Basic,The University of the West Indies, Cornwall College, Farm Primary and Junior High, Providence Heights Infant.

Chair of the Atlanta Chapter of the Sister Cities Committee, Dr Yvonne Smith, and Chair of the Montego Bay Chapter of the Cities Committee, Fred Smith, as well as the Systems Engineer and CEO of Victoria House Foundation, McFarlane Okonta, were in attendance at the presentation ceremony. Also on hand to distribute the devices was Member of Parliament for Eastern St James and Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett.