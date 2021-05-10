Attempted shop breaking caught on CCTV, teen arrested

Attempted shop breaking caught on CCTV, teen arrestedMonday, May 10, 2021
|
PORTLAND, Jamaica — A teenager has been arrested and charged with attempted shop breaking after he was allegedly caught on CCTV footage trying to break into a shop on Folly Road in Portland on Friday, April 30.
According to the police, about 6:30 pm, the complainant locked his shop and went home but upon his return discovered that attempts were made to pry open the lock. Two pieces of plyboard were also removed from the wall of the shop, the police said.
Further checks with the CCTV footage were made and the teen was implicated. The police said the teen was picked up the same night and subsequently charged
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy