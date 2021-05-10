Attempted shop breaking caught on CCTV, teen arrested

PORTLAND, Jamaica — A teenager has been arrested and charged with attempted shop breaking after he was allegedly caught on CCTV footage trying to break into a shop on Folly Road in Portland on Friday, April 30.

According to the police, about 6:30 pm, the complainant locked his shop and went home but upon his return discovered that attempts were made to pry open the lock. Two pieces of plyboard were also removed from the wall of the shop, the police said.

Further checks with the CCTV footage were made and the teen was implicated. The police said the teen was picked up the same night and subsequently charged