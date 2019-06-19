Attendees at Diaspora conference want more opportunities to participate

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Some Jamaicans attending the 8th biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference that is now underway at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston are displeased with the proceedings.

They complained at the opening plenary session on day three of the conference this morning, that enough opportunity is not being given to participants to ask questions. Some persons said they are fed up of being restricted to more listening than participation in the discussions over the past two days.

A few persons threatened to walk out of the plenary session on the creative industries if their concern was not resolved, as Communications Director in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Delona Flemming opened the forum.

The discussions will centre on the country's music, entertainment, food, fashion and sports, and opportunities for diversification of the local economy to increase competitiveness in the international marketplace.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange is the key speaker, and panelists include Mayor of Miramar, Florida Wayne Messam; board member of JAMPRO Zachary Harding; senior director in the ministry Gillian Wilkinson-McDaniel; chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ReadyTV Chris Dehring; and CEO of Brand EQGroup, Canada, Nadine Spencer.

Alphea Saunders