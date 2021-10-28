Attorney confusion in Klansman trial extends first witness' time on stand

Confusion over which attorney should be representing Brian Morris, one of 33 alleged members of the 'Blackman' faction of the Klansman gang facing trial in the Supreme Court in Kingston, has extended the time on the stand for the prosecution's first witness.

Morris was without legal representation when he was called up Wednesday for the witness to testify on his alleged involvement in the criminal organisation, if any. However, when Chief Justice Bryan Sykes reviewed the records, they showed that attorney Venice Brown of the Legal Aid Council was at court on September 20, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, and 30.

Brown was summoned from another courtroom and explained to Justice Sykes that she is on record to be representing another of the accused, Dylon McLean, and denied knowing Morris or that she was assigned to represent him.

"I do not represent Mr Morris and this would be the first time hearing of such representation. I am just as surprised. I would not be able to identify Brian Morris.

"I was never assigned and there was no indication made to me that I was representing or to represent Mr Morris. On the first day when the matter came before the courts, there were names as it relates to representation, that were announced and I was only announced as representing Mr Dylon McLean," she explained.

It was revealed in court that the confusion came about because Morris' name appeared with someone who is on the indictment.

Morris was subsequently assigned an attorney from the Legal Aid Council, who requested until Monday to prepare herself to represent him.

Before clearing way for the second prosecution witness to take the stand on Wednesday, Justice Sykes told the first witness that, "We have gone as far as we can go with you today. You will need to return for further questions to be asked. It's unlikely you will be needed for purposes of this case after Monday," the witness was told.

Those on trial are Andre Bryan, Kevaughn Green, Tomrick Taylor, Damaine Elliston, Kalifa Williams, Daniel McKenzie, Michael Whitely, Pete Miller, Dylon McClean, Dwight Hall, Carl Beech, Lamar Simpson, Donavon Richards, Tareek James, Stephanie Christie, Fabian Johnson, Jahzeel Blake, Roel Taylor, Rushane Williams, Kemar Harrison, Joseph McDermott, Jermaine Robinson, Rivaldo Hylton, Jason Brown, Andre Golding, Marco Miller, Chevoy Evans, Brian Morris, Andre Smith, Dwayne Salmon, Ricardo Thomas, Ted Prince, and Owen Ormsby.