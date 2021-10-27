Attorney for accused JDF soldier in Klansman trial says client's job kept him busy

Roxine Smith, the attorney representing Jermaine Robinson, a Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) soldier who is accused of being part of the Spanish Town-based Klansman Gang, has accused the prosecution's main witnesses of fabricating a story that her client was one of Andre "Blackman" Bryan's bodyguards.

Bryan is said to be one of the leaders of the St Catherine based gang.

During cross-examination on Wednesday morning, the attorney asked the witness why he did not make mention of Robinson in his statements until days after the trial of the 33 alleged gang members had begun. In response, the witness claimed he did not recognise Robinson when the trial initially started and that at first, he did not remember anything about the soldier.



The attorney insisted that the witness was lying to the courts to receive benefits.

She suggested to the witness that Robinson hardly had any time to commit crimes, having been stationed in Flanker's in Montego Bay, St James after graduating as a member of the JDF in 2016. She said her client was transferred to Kingston in 2017 and placed in a special course at Up Park Camp, where he was confined.



The witness claimed that although Robinson hardly had time due to work, he still played a role in the gang. Earlier on in his testimony, the witness told the court that Robinson had been to his house to protect Blackman with a gun while he slept.

The attorney suggested to the witness that he had never seen Robinson in possession of a gun and accused him of fabricating stories and lying.



Smith is also representing Jahzeel Blake, another of the alleged Klamsman gang members on trial, and attempted to poke holes in previous statements by the witness regarding Blake. Smith asserted that Blake was not a member of any gang, but instead a hardworking man who had been employed to Elarc Welding Products Limited since 2015. She suggested to the witness that Blake was not involved in murder or shootings due to his work and family schedule.

"You are confused and cannot keep up with your lies. You are making up stories as you go along," Smith told the court.

The case comprises the largest number of accused ever to be tried together in a single matter. It is being handled by 40 attorneys.

The accused are being tried under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisations) (Amendment) Act, commonly called the anti-gang legislation.



Those answering to the charges are Andre Bryan (alleged leader), Kevaughn Green (supposedly second in command), Tomrick Taylor, Damaine Elliston, Kalifa Williams, Daniel McKenzie, Michael Whitely, Pete Miller, Dylon McLean, Dwight Hall, Carl Beech, Lamar Simpson, Donavon Richards, Tareek James, Stephanie Christie, Fabian Johnson, Jahzeel Blake, Roel Taylor, Rushane Williams, Kemar Harrison, Joseph McDermott, Jermaine Robinson, Rivaldo Hylton, Jason Brown, Andre Golding, Marco Miller, Chevoy Evans, Brian Morris, Andre Smith, Dwayne Salmon, Ricardo Thomas, Ted Prince, and Owen Ormsby.