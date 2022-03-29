Attorney for alleged gangster cop demands client's release

An attorney representing one of the police officers linked to the Clarendon-based Ronko Gang on Tuesday argued for his client's release from custody.

Attorney-at-law, Vincent Wellesley, argued in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court that he is aware of another implicated officer – who he claimed has “connection to a senior officer” – who was released following his arrest but his client remains in custody because he has no “connections”.

Seemingly understanding Wellesley's position when he asked if it's fair that his client is still in custody when another accused has been released, Senior Parish Judge Lori-Ann Montague-Cole said, “it is a reasonable question.”

Additionally, it was revealed in court that Wellesley's client was unable to participate in an identification parade on March 28, because the officer responsible for the case was in another court hearing.

While the police officer present in court stated that he is unsure when the identification parade will be completed, Montague-Cole ordered all parties to return to court on Thursday March 31. Wellesley's client was remanded in custody.

Four cops were among 12 people arrested Friday following a two-year anti-gang investigation by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

Three other cops implicated in the matter, including alleged gang leader, Constable Tafari Silvera, were previously in police custody while another has fled the island.