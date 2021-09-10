Attorney says former coordinator of Moise's presidential security unit questioned

Attorney says former coordinator of Moise's presidential security unit questionedFriday, September 10, 2021
|
PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) – The lawyer representing the former coordinator of the presidential security unit says the investigating judge in the July assassination of President Jovenel Moise has ended his questioning of his client.
Attorney Reynold George, who had earlier claimed that the arrest of his client, Jean Laguel Civil, in July was politically motivated, said that the judge, Garry Orélien, had finally closed the hearing of the former coordinator on Thursday.
Moise was gunned down at his private residence on July 7 after gunmen stormed the building shooting him at least 12 times. His wife, Martine, was injured during the shootings and had to be flown to the United States for medical treatment. She has since returned to the French-speaking Caribbean Community (Caricom) country, hinting at the possibility of contesting the presidential elections in the future, while also calling for the arrest of those behind the murder of her husband.
Georges said that his client had provided the magistrate with many details indicating that he had no involvement in the assassination and that he has since filed a request for the documents related to the committal mandate for his client.
Civil is among several suspects that the police have arrested in connection with the assassination of Moise, with the police also ordering immigration authorities to prohibit four police officers who were responsible for Moise's security from leaving the country.
The police have also issued a warrant for Wendelle Coq Thelot, a judge for the highest court in the country who Moise had fired.
In addition, the authorities have arrested some 20 Colombian nationals as part of the assassination plot.
