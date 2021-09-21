August the deadliest month for motorists during curfew hours

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Among the 109 persons killed in motor vehicle crashes on the nation's streets during curfew hours since the start of the year, 21 died during August thus making that month the bloodiest for motorists during the lockdown hours so far this year.

A total of 15 fatal crashes were recorded during curfew hours in the month of August according to the latest statistics provided by the Road Safety Unit (RSU) which is located in in the Ministry of Transport and Mining.

According to the RSU, 15 persons perished during curfew hours in the month of June, followed by 14 in April and 13 each in July and September. Eleven persons were killed in traffic crashes in February and 10 in January, all during the hours when there should be significantly less traffic on the roads.

Nightly curfews have been implemented since 2020 as part of measures by the Government to limit the spread of COVID-19 on the island. Yet, a total of 86 fatal crashes have resulted in the 109 deaths during these hours since January 1.

At the same point in 2020, there were 43 deaths from a total of 38 fatal crashes during curfew hours, however the restrictions began in April of last year. June 2020 saw most fatalities with 14, followed by September with eight and July and August with five each.

Overall, 338 people have perished in traffic crashes since the start of the year, with the RSU listing the three main causes of fatal crashes as proceeding at excessive speed with no regard to conditions; failing to keep to the near side or to the proper traffic lane; and pedestrians walking or standing in the road.

In terms of months, May has been the most deadly for road users so far with 50 deaths from 46 crashes. It is followed by July with 47 from 43; April with 45 from 34; February with 40 from 39 and June with 38 from 33.

Interestingly, 21 of the 31 deaths in August were during curfew hours.