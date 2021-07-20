Aussie pacers dominate in Barbados cricket

Aussie pacers dominate in Barbados cricketTuesday, July 20, 2021
|
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AFP)— Australia's pacers demolished the West Indies batting line-up to claim a comprehensive 133-run victory on the DLS method in the rain-affected first One-Day International of a three-match series against the West Indies at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Tuesday.
After stand-in captain Alex Carey led from the front with a topscore of 67 to lift his side to 252 for nine batting first, only his Caribbean counterpart Kieron Pollard (56) stood firm against the tourists' faster bowlers as the home side were routed for 123 off 26.2 overs in reply.
Set a revised target of 257 in a match reduced to 49 overs per side, West Indies were reduced to 27 for six with Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood sharing the wickets. It took Mitchell Marsh to end a 67-run stand between Pollard and Alzarri Joseph, opening the door for Starc to finish the job with a haul of five for 48.
That came after leg-spinner Hayden Walsh led the West Indies bowling effort with figures of five for 39, triggering a late slide when he broke a 104-run fifth wicket partnership between Carey and Ashton Turner (49).
