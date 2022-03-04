Australia cricket great Shane Warne dead at 52

Australia cricket great Shane Warne dead at 52Friday, March 04, 2022
Sydney, AUSTRALIA (AFP) -- Australia cricket great Shane Warne, widely regarded as the greatest leg-spinner of all time, has died aged 52 according to a statement issued by his management company on Friday.
Warne's management said he died in Koh Samui, Thailand, of a suspected heart attack.
"Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” the statement said.
"The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."
