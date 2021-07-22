Australia hands Meredith ODI debut against Windies

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AFP) — Australia captain Alex Carey won the toss and chose to bat first against the West Indies in the second One-Day International of the three-match series at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Thursday.

Victorious by a convincing 133-run margin in the first encounter two days earlier, the visitors have made one change to their line-up with fast bowler Riley Meredith making his ODI debut at the expense of fellow pacer Wes Agar, who went wicketless in his first ODI on Tuesday.

West Indies, who were routed for 123 by a pace attack spearheaded by Mitchell Starc in the first match, welcome back opening batsman and wicketkeeper Shai Hope in place of Shimron Hetmyer in the only change to their team.

Teams:

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (captain), Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Jason Mohammed, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell.

Australia:

Alex Carey (captain/wicketkeeper), Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Ashton Turner, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith, Josh Hazlewood.

Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS) and Nigel Duguid (WIS)

Match Referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)