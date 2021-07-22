Australia hands Meredith ODI debut against Windies

Australia hands Meredith ODI debut against WindiesThursday, July 22, 2021
|
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AFP) — Australia captain Alex Carey won the toss and chose to bat first against the West Indies in the second One-Day International of the three-match series at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Thursday.
Victorious by a convincing 133-run margin in the first encounter two days earlier, the visitors have made one change to their line-up with fast bowler Riley Meredith making his ODI debut at the expense of fellow pacer Wes Agar, who went wicketless in his first ODI on Tuesday.
West Indies, who were routed for 123 by a pace attack spearheaded by Mitchell Starc in the first match, welcome back opening batsman and wicketkeeper Shai Hope in place of Shimron Hetmyer in the only change to their team.
Teams:
West Indies: Kieron Pollard (captain), Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Jason Mohammed, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell.
Australia:
Alex Carey (captain/wicketkeeper), Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Ashton Turner, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith, Josh Hazlewood.
Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS) and Nigel Duguid (WIS)
Match Referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy