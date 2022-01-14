Australia to detain Djokovic after cancelling visa

Australia to detain Djokovic after cancelling visaFriday, January 14, 2022
|
MELBOURNE, Australia (AFP)— Australia said Friday it will detain Novak Djokovic this weekend after again stripping him of his visa, in a dramatic setback to the tennis world number one's goal of winning a record 21st Grand Slam.
As time slips away before the Australian Open starts Monday, the nine-time title holder heard in an emergency hearing that he will be in immigration detention from Saturday morning -- not on the Melbourne Park tennis courts.
The megastar's bid to avoid deportation will be heard by Australia's Federal Court at 10:15 am Saturday (2315 GMT Friday).
The government has agreed not to deport the 34-year-old Serbian tennis ace until the hearing is over, barrister Stephen Lloyd told an emergency late-night session of the federal circuit court.
But Djokovic is expected to attend government offices at 8:00 am Saturday (2100 GMT Friday) to be placed in detention.
He would be allowed out of detention to follow online court hearing at his solicitors' offices, but only under the supervision of Australian Border Force officers, the barrister said.
It is unclear clear if Djokovic will choose to stay and fight the case if he believes he is unable to compete in the Australian Open.
Australia's conservative government, defeated once in the courts, invoked extraordinary executive powers to rip up his visa again, this time on public interest grounds.
The player's barrister Nick Wood said the government had argued that Djokovic's presence would stir anti-vaccine sentiment in Australia, which is fighting a surge of infections by the Omicron variant.
Djokovic, an avowed COVID-19 vaccine sceptic, is the tournament's top seed and had been practising on the Melbourne Park courts just hours before Immigration Minister Alex Hawke's bombshell decision was announced.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy