Australia win toss, bat first in first ODI

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AFP) — Australia's stand-in captain Alex Carey won the toss and chose to bat first against the West Indies in the first One-Day International of a three-match series at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Tuesday.

Carey is leading the visitors with appointed captain Aaron Finch nursing an injured knee aggravated in the final match of the T20 International series in St Lucia, in which the home side prevailed by a convincing 4-1 margin.

West Indies have Kieron Pollard back at the helm after he missed the entire T20I duel with a hamstring strain. Opening batsman Shai Hope has been sidelined by an ankle injury while leg-spinner Hayden Walsh, the "Man of the Series" in the T20 matches, is drafted into the team despite not having been named in the original provisional squad of 15 for the series.

Australia have opted for three debutants in their final eleven with batsmen Ben McDermott and Josh Philippe, together with fast bowler Wes Agar, wearing their country's colours for the first time in this format of the game.

This is the first bi-lateral series meeting between the two teams since 2013 in Australia and 2012 in the Caribbean. Their last meeting in an ODI was at the 2019 World Cup in England when Australia prevailed in a close encounter by 15 runs in Nottingham.

Teams: West Indies — Kieron Pollard (captain), Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Jason Mohammed, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell.

Australia — Alex Carey (captain), Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Ashton Turner, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Starc, Wes Agar, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Umpires: Joel Wilson (TRI), Gregory Brathwaite (BAR) Match Referee: Sir Richie Richardson