Australia win toss, batting vs West Indies — 3rd T20I

GROS ISLET, St Lucia (CMC) — Australia won the toss and chose to bat in the third Twenty20 International of the five-match series against West Indies at the Daren Sammy National Stadium here Monday.

The visitors have made three changes, replacing Josh Philippe, Ben McDermott and Ashton Agar with Alex Carey, Ashton Turner and Riley Meredith while West Indies have made just one change, with Obed McCoy returning for the injured Fidel Edwards.

West Indies won the opening match by 18 runs before blasting their way to a 56-run victory in last Saturday's second fixture.

Teams:

West Indies — Nicholas Pooran (captain), Lendl Simmons, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh Jr, Sheldon Cottrell, Obed McCoy.

Austrailia — Aaron Finch (captain), Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey, Ashton Turner, Dan Christian, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith, Josh Hazlewood.