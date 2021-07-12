Australia win toss, batting vs West Indies — 3rd T20I

Australia win toss, batting vs West Indies — 3rd T20IMonday, July 12, 2021
|
GROS ISLET, St Lucia (CMC) — Australia won the toss and chose to bat in the third Twenty20 International of the five-match series against West Indies at the Daren Sammy National Stadium here Monday.
The visitors have made three changes, replacing Josh Philippe, Ben McDermott and Ashton Agar with Alex Carey, Ashton Turner and Riley Meredith while West Indies have made just one change, with Obed McCoy returning for the injured Fidel Edwards.
West Indies won the opening match by 18 runs before blasting their way to a 56-run victory in last Saturday's second fixture.
Teams:
West Indies — Nicholas Pooran (captain), Lendl Simmons, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh Jr, Sheldon Cottrell, Obed McCoy.
Austrailia — Aaron Finch (captain), Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey, Ashton Turner, Dan Christian, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith, Josh Hazlewood.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy