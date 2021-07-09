Australia win toss, fielding vs West Indies – 1st T20I

Australia win toss, fielding vs West Indies – 1st T20IFriday, July 09, 2021
GROS ISLET, St Lucia (CMC) — Australia won the toss and sent West Indies in to bat in the opening Twenty20 International of the five-match series at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground here Friday.
West Indies captain Kieron Pollard is carrying a “slight niggle”, Cricket West Indies confirmed, and will sit out the match as he recovers.
Nihcolas Pooran will lead the side in Pollard's absence.
TEAMS:
WEST INDIES – Nicholas Pooran (captain), Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh, Obed McCoy, Fidel Edwards
AUSTRALIA – Aaron Finch (captain), Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Philippe, Moises Henriques, Ben McDermott, Dan Christian, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
UMPIRES: Nigel Duguid, Patrick Gustard; TV – Leslie Reifer.
