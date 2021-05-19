VIDEO: Avoid East Ave in Greenwich Town, expect delays on Spanish Town Road — police

VIDEO: Avoid East Ave in Greenwich Town, expect delays on Spanish Town Road — policeWednesday, May 19, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police have advised that a section of East Avenue in Greenwich Town in Kingston has been blocked by residents who are staging a protest over last night's shooting death of 18-year-old Oneil Chambers in the community.
Read: INCECOM probing fatal shooting of 18-y-o in Greenwich Town
Motorists are advised to avoid East Avenue and expect delays when travelling along Spanish Town Road and its environs.
Additionally, motorists are being asked to obey the instructions of the police officers on duty.
