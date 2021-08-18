Avoid crocodile habitats, NEPA advises public

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) is again advising members of the public to exercise extreme caution in areas close to swamps, rivers and gullies, as crocodiles are "likely to be displaced" during heavy rains.

The advisory comes after Tropical Storm Grace dumped heavy rains on the island resulting in several parishes being affected by flooding.

In a flyer shared on its Twitter platform on Wednesday morning, hours after the tropical storm warning was lifted for the island, NEPA urged persons to avoid provoking crocodiles, "as these sensitive creatures may become defensive if cornered or attacked".

"It is an offence under the Wild Life Protection Act (WLPA) to possess, hunt, kill capture or willfully molest the crocodile," NEPA advised.

"Individuals found guilty of the offence may be charged a maximum fine of $100,000 or face one year imprisonment," it added.

Meanwhile, persons can report crocodile sightings by calling 876-754-7540 or toll-free 888-991-5005.

Individuals may also call 119 or make a report to the nearest police station, NEPA said.