Avoid crocodile habitats, NEPA advises public

Avoid crocodile habitats, NEPA advises publicWednesday, August 18, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) is again advising members of the public to exercise extreme caution in areas close to swamps, rivers and gullies, as crocodiles are "likely to be displaced" during heavy rains.
The advisory comes after Tropical Storm Grace dumped heavy rains on the island resulting in several parishes being affected by flooding.
In a flyer shared on its Twitter platform on Wednesday morning, hours after the tropical storm warning was lifted for the island, NEPA urged persons to avoid provoking crocodiles, "as these sensitive creatures may become defensive if cornered or attacked".
"It is an offence under the Wild Life Protection Act (WLPA) to possess, hunt, kill capture or willfully molest the crocodile," NEPA advised.
"Individuals found guilty of the offence may be charged a maximum fine of $100,000 or face one year imprisonment," it added.
Meanwhile, persons can report crocodile sightings by calling 876-754-7540 or toll-free 888-991-5005.
Individuals may also call 119 or make a report to the nearest police station, NEPA said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy