Avoid villa scammers over the holidays

KINGSTON, Jamaica— It's Christmas Eve! While Santa and his elves are gearing up to make their rounds, there's another group of individuals who are also getting ready – Scammers.

Many people are looking to spend the upcoming holiday weekends with their family and friends at a villa, a hotel or a short-term rental. Unfortunately, these have become the latest medium targeted by scammers to rob unsuspecting persons of their hard-earned cash.

So, to help prevent your holiday from being ruined by thieves, OBSERVER ONLINE has compiled the following tips.

Do your research

If you're planning on staying at a villa or short-term rental, make sure you do extensive research about where you will be visiting. Read reviews from other customers on their experience. If possible, speak directly to the host who is putting the property up for use. Most villas and short-term rentals will have photos of the rooms; use Google image search to make sure they aren't stock photos someone pulled from the internet.

If you are booking a hotel stay through an agent, do your research on the agency. Check out their social media to see reviews. Also, consider reaching out to individuals who have used the service to hear their take. Then you can contact the hotel to ensure the reservation was made.

Use official booking sites

If you're booking a short-term rental, be sure to use an official website like Airbnb. Sites like Airbnb usually conduct a basic background check on the individuals putting their properties up for rent. Also, should anything go wrong, you can report the issue to have it investigated. It will also make reimbursement or compensation easier.

Do payment transactions through banks

Never send money through cash apps when booking stays. If the person offering the rental does not have an account with a recognised financial institution in Jamaica, then book somewhere else. Banks have certain 'Know Your Customer' requirements that drastically diminish the chances that you'll lose all your money to a faceless scammer. You'll also be able to dispute the charges before the money leaves your account. Certain cash apps make it hard to know who you are sending your money to.

Keep documentation

Keep all the receipts. Save every interaction you have with the booking agent or host. In event that something goes wrong and the individual starts making claims then you'll have all the proof to either refute or back up what they're saying.