BB Coke overcome Lacovia to go atop Zone C

Santa Cruz, ST ELIZABETH – BB Coke High School assumed leadership of Zone C in the daCosta Cup with a thrilling 2-1 win over Lacovia High.

The result saw BB Coke leapfrog Lacovia to lead the group on seven points from three outings.

The technical quality from both teams was evident from the get go as they both enjoyed good periods of possession.

Lacovia started the brighter of the two and got the game's first clear opening when Jahmaul Wright was played through on goal in the 5th minute of play. His effort was however blocked by the advancing goalkeeper.

It didn't take long for the Kemar Ricketts-coached BB Coke to reply as leading goalscorer Danyea Whitely made a neat dribble, cutting in from the left, but failed to trouble the goalkeeper by placing his effort wide.

Lacovia mounted the pressure towards the end of the first half resulting in a number of corners. They almost got the go-ahead goal when Travon Dunkley got into space of the edge of the area in the 43th minute but failed to put his shot on target.

On the stroke of halftime, however, it was BB coke who capitalised on a lapse in the Lacovia defense as Whitely was let through clean on goal. He calmly pushed the ball around advancing goalkeeper Rajane Legore before rounding him to tap into the centre of the goal for a one nil lead going into the interval.

The Fitzroy Anbursely-coached Lacovia again sprung into life early in the second half and it was Dunkley again who saw his 46th minute shot blocked by the BB Coke defense.

A miscommunication between the BB Coke defense and goalkeeper saw Wright of Lacovia get off his shot which was blocked and went behind for a corner.

Captain Nicoy Witter of BB Coke was outstanding in defense as the team sought to keep their third clean sheet in a row. The school from south St.Elizabeth almost doubled their lead when striker Malik Chang saw his effort strike the upright and rebound off the goalkeeper who subsequently gathered.

Whitely notched his second of the game and sixth in three matches after picking up a loose ball inside the area after the lacovia defense failed to clear properly. His left footed effort was powerfully struck into the net to double their lead in the 77th minute.

Substitute Akeam Bennett got the consolation goal for Lacovia in the 95th minute, firing low into the net from an acute angle following a neat build-up.

The defeat leaves Lacovia in second position in the group, a point behind BB Coke. They however lead Munro on goal difference.

Lacovia will next face St Elizabeth Technical in another mouth-watering clash on Wednesday at the STETHS Sports complex while Maggotty will tackle BB Coke in the curtain raiser at 1:15 pm.

- Steve Cole