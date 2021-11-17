BB Coke to face former DaCosta Cup champions STETHS

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica— Fresh from their massive thrashing of newcomers Mt St Joseph Catholic Boys School on Saturday, BB Coke High will get a better test of their championship potential when they take on former champions St Elizabeth Technical High (STETHS) in an ISSA DaCosta Cup Zone C game at the St Elizabeth Technical Sports Complex starting at 3:30 pm today.

Not too long past their days of being on the wrong end of lopsided scores, BB Coke established their pedigree by winning the Ben Francis KO two years ago, the last time the competition was played. They trounced Mt St Joseph 20-0 on Saturday and will be gunning to stamp their class today.

Fourteen games are set to be played today including another top of the table clash, Old Harbour High against Garvey Maceo in Zone F while former champions Rusea’s High as well as Manchester High will have their first games today.

Despite the relatively short distance between both schools, they have not always played in the same first-round group, with BB Coke High being moved back and forth between the St Elizabeth schools and the Mandeville-based schools.

They, however, boast a win over STETHS in the first round of the 2014 competition, but the former champions have dominated the rivalry with some lopsided wins, 5-0 and 7-0 in 2017, the last time they played in the same group, and 9-0 and 2-0 in the 2014 season.

Today’s game, however, could be the first skirmish in the battle for zone honours. STETHS will have also have the added advantage of playing at ‘home.’

Old Harbour High and Garvey Maceo both won their opening games on Saturday by similar 1-0 margins and will be meeting in the first round for the first time.

Rusea’s High will make their first appearance when they take on joint Zone B leaders Petersfield High at WesPow Park, while Manchester High faces Holmwood Technical, joint leaders in Zone D.

Also in Zone B, Mannings School will seek back-to-back wins when they face Green Island High at Llandilo, while Green Pond and Godfrey Stewart High will both seek to rebound from losses on Saturday.

Games for today-

Zone B

Mannings School vs Green Island-Llandilo - 1:15

Green Pond vs Godfrey Stewart High-Llandilo - 3:30

Petersfield vs Rusea's High- West Pow Park - 3:00

Zone C

Munro College vs Maggotty- STETHS - 1:15

STETHS vs B.B. Coke- STETHS - 3:30

Zone D

Christiana High vs Belair High- Kirkvine - 1:15

DeCarteret College vs Bellefield High- Manchester - 1:15

Holmwood Tech vs Manchester High- Kirkvine - 3:30

Zone F

Kemps Hill High vs Foga Road High- Garvey - 1:15

Vere Technical High vs Central High- Garvey - 3:30

Old Harbour High vs Garvey Maceo- Foga Rd - 3:00

Zone H

McGrath vs Charlemont High- Dinthill - 3:00

York Castle High vs St Mary High- Drax Hall - 1:15

Ocho Rios High vs Dinthill Technical- Drax Hall - 3:30