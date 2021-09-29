BCIC and TODSS take driver's seat in vaccinating 65% of PPV licence holders

British Caribbean Insurance Company (BCIC) has teamed up with the Transport Operators Sustainable Services (TODSS) again, this time to drive vaccination rates in the public transportation sector, starting with the more than 35,000 public passenger vehicle (PPV) license holders.

BCIC and TODSS are aiming to vaccinate more than 65 per cent of taxi operators by January 2022.

Describing the coronavirus as the “single greatest challenge to Jamaica's post-independence sustainability”, Peter Melhado, president and CEO of the ICD Group said that increasing vaccination rates among the operators of PPV is a “pressing concern”, and committed BCIC to supporting efforts to increase public education and access for PPV license holders.

Melhado, who was addressing TODSS' weekly membership meeting, added that “vaccination is the only proactive step we can take to fight COVID,' before framing the need to become vaccinated as a business need. He highlighted that more than 13,000 transportation workers have become unemployed, with 57 per cent of Jamaican households overall reporting decreased income.

“When you think about it, all 35,000 PPV licence holders are small businesses and are part of one of the most important sectors of our economy. This is one sector that cannot work from home and no one gets anywhere, quite literally, without you,” Melhado said in his presentation.

Egeton Newman, president of TODSS' agreed, saying “our goal of getting at least 65 per cent of public transport operators vaccinated is critical to the country getting to a 'new normal' and to restore trust in the safety of the transport system”.

BCIC and TODSS' will partner to host a series of vaccination drives across the island, increasing the convenience for drivers to protect themselves, their passengers and their families from the Coronavirus.

“Passive measures won't work. Infections will continue to birth new mutations of the virus. However, vaccines are extremely safe and we can see that countries with vax rates of > 65% are back to a 'new normal,” said Melhado.

In addition to setting up vaccine sites, BCIC will be rolling out an incentive programme for PPV licence holders that are fully vaccinated, including a 7.5 per cent policy discount.

“There is a lot of talk in the public sphere about many industries, but it is our public transportation industry that moves a majority of Jamaicans to and from their work. And while it is always important to be safe by wearing a mask that covers your face and mouth, it is best to get vaccinated. So we are supporting this initiative and the drivers who are choosing to protect themselves, their passengers and their loved ones by getting vaccinated,” said Peter Levy, Managing Director of BCIC.

BCIC, a member of the ICD Group and an affiliate of the Victoria Mutual Building Society, said its relationship with TODSS is focused on improving the safety of public transportation for passengers and drivers; as recently as March the insurance company partnered with TODSS to launch programmes that certify PPV license holders in CPR and emergency medicine techniques. In addition to the life-saving training, PPV license holders through TODSS have access to training and certification in Customer Service, the Road Traffic Act and Values & Attitudes for Personal and National Prosperity.

“This is a sustained effort as we continue to find ways to collaborate with our partners to fight the coronavirus pandemic. We want to help get as many people as possible vaccinated, that's the bottom line,” Levy said.