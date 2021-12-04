BCIC boosts breast cancer testing in St Ann and St Mary

BCIC boosts breast cancer testing in St Ann and St MarySaturday, December 04, 2021
|
British Caribbean Insurance Company (BCIC) recently donated $150,000 to the Jamaica Cancer Society's St Ann and St Mary divisions.
The donation was made last week by BCIC Ocho Rios at the JCS 'Paint Ochi Pink' Walk/Run event, for which BCIC was a Gold sponsor.
Speaking on the donation, BCIC's Ocho Rios Branch Supervisor, Trecia Larmond, said, “BCIC is very honoured to lend its support to the Jamaica Cancer Society St Ann/St.Mary Division. We continue to salute the survivors, empower the fighters and remember those that unfortunately are no longer with us.”
In expressing her gratitude, Marliyn Williams, St Ann / St Mary Branch Manager, JCS noted that the donation will go towards enhancing the testing capabilities within the divisions.
“We are very grateful to BCIC for this much-needed support. This will help us to increase the access to mammograms and pap smears for persons within these divisions,” she said.
