BCIC helps connect children this Christmas

BCIC helps connect children this ChristmasWednesday, December 22, 2021
British Caribbean Insurance Company (BCIC) recently handed over six tablets to the St Andrew Scott's Kirk Foundation as part of its Education For Life programme.
The initiative is in keeping with a commitment made earlier this year by BCIC. With the holidays fast approaching and children just getting back into school, the company recognised that many students are behind due to connectivity issues.
Against this background, six children ranging in age from seven to 14 years received tablets to assist them in studying and homework completion.
The recipients were Taliyah Clunis, St Aloysius Primary; Kevhon Thomas, Clan Carty Primary; Asia Bainbridge, North Street Primary; Lauren Nugent, Mico Practicing Primary; Shanillia Anderson, Kingston High; and Sasean Brown of Vauxhall High.
Joining them were Mavis Bryson, Elder at Scots Kirk Education, and Dianne Ferguson, Assistant Administrator/Social Worker and Programme Coordinator at Scots Kirk.
