BCIC partners with transport operators in Half-Way-Tree vaccination blitz

KINGSTON, Jamaica – As part of their quest to vaccinate more than 65 per cent of taxi operators by January 2022, Jamaica's leading general insurer, British Caribbean Insurance Company (BCIC), and Transport Operators Sustainable Services (TODSS) kicked off their vaccination blitz for transportation workers last Wednesday at the Half-Way-Tree Transportation Centre.

According to a release, the vaccination blitz was well supported with a number of transport workers along with passersby dropping in to take their first and second shots.

Dubbing the partnership with TODSS, a no-brainer, Lori-Ann Glasgow, General Manager of Marketing at BCIC, said the company understands the role they play in the island's bid to “get back to normal” and says they are happy to assist.

"BCIC wants to play our part in getting Jamaica back to normalcy and our public passenger vehicle (PPV) drivers are a big part of that. Having worked with TODSS previously we knew that making the jab central and accessible was imperative," she shared.

Egerton Newman, president of the TODSS, said that he was beyond pleased with the kick-off event, which saw just under 200 people being vaccinated including a mix of transportation sector workers and passersby. He said plans are already in motion for the next vaccination outreach for PPV Drivers, "One shot and ready, Two and drive!"

Also in attendance at the PPV vaccination kick-off in Half-Way-Tree was Leader of the Opposition, Mark Golding. He heralded the event as "a great initiative especially with the transportation sector being the main vehicle for most persons to move around the island."

Adding that "more pop sites like these are needed and will help narrow the gap," Golding commended BCIC and TODSS for the initiative.

Minister of Transport and Works, Robert Montague, also made an appearance at the blitz site.