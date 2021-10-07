BITU President welcomes passage of Sexual Harassment Bill

KINGSTON, Jamaica---President of the Bustamante industrial Trade Union (BITU), Senator Kavan Gayle, says that the union welcomes the passage of the Sexual Harassment (Protection and Prevention) Act, 2021 in Parliament.

Speaking with the OBSERVER ONLINE after the passage of the Bill in the Senate on Friday, Senator Gayle acknowledged that the Bill is a necessary piece of legislation.

He expressed that although it will come into effect soon with some missing pieces, it will eventually play a vital role in the handling of sexual relationships.

“It is going to require a very serious change in how most Jamaicans relate to each other in their relationships, so there will have to be an intense campaign to promote respect among workers and employers, and the entire population in general,” he said.

Senator Gayle was among the male minority on the Joint Select Committee (JSC) of Parliament which gave full approval to the Bill.

“This is a critical piece of legislation. Some will like it, some will not like it Some will express displeasure with some of the provisions, but we all were committed to the best possible results, and a desire to continue fine-tuning the provisions until we have created something that would at least lay the foundation to what we expect to be a fairly robust Act,” he expressed

He added: “The important thing is that we now have the legislation. We have a Bill that will have a negative effect on sexual harassment, and the working environment undermining gender equality which has created unfair practices in the work environment, as well as an adverse impact on the dignity and well-being of not only the workers but those who seek affordable accommodation."

The Sexual Harassment (Protection and Prevention) Act was passed with 23 amendments in the Senate on Friday. The Bill has now gone back to the House of Representatives and is expected to be debated again next week.