BITU chief says unions/employers can settle mandatory vaccination issues

KINGSTON, Jamaica — President of the Bustamante Industrial Trade Union (BITU), Senator Kavan Gayle, believes that there is ample room for the private sector and the trade unions to agree on a policy regarding mandatory vaccinations.

“All it requires is collaborative discussions between the parties, and both sides have already expressed a desire to have these discussions to establish some form of a policy,” Senator Gayle told OBSERVER ONLINE.

“In fact those discussions have already began, because the county needs a collaborative approach to the issue, which will lead to consensus and that consensus on the need for vaccination will override any other agenda,” he said.

“If we just start pushing this argument about mandatory vaccination, it may create a land mine and people will develop a resistance to it. But, we are not at that stage yet. You can't make it mandatory from the beginning. That will not work,” he said.

He said that it must be noted that there is no law that allows for dismissal of a worker who refuses to be vaccinated. But, at the same time, there is no law which says that a worker cannot be dismissed for refusing to vaccinate. However, he feels that with the variety of jobs involved the parties need to work out a labour policy, which guides employers in addressing the problem.

“The employers and the trade unions are willing to talk to each other and work out a common understanding and guidelines, in order to reach consensus, and the Government supports that. What is even better than that, is that I have called for a collaborative approach to the issue and both sides have expressed their willingness to discuss it and these discussions have actually started,” he stated.

Senator Gayle said that while it is the duty of the union to encourage the public take a pro-vaccination approach, which the Government has determined will enable it to control the spread of COVID-19; before taking that position, the unions see a need to deal with issues like the availability of the vaccines, and how to make them more accessible to the employees, even if it means taking them to the workplace.

“We also need an approach which also means providing satisfactory information for the workers to understand the use of the vaccines, so we can restore their confidence in the products,” he added.

Balford Henry