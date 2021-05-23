BITU seeks more consultations in Labour Day message

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Bustamante Industrial Trade Union (BITU) wants increasing consultations between employers' and workers' organisations, as the country prepares to return to normality post COVID-19 pandemic.

“(We want) to ensure that no one is left behind in the rebuilding efforts,” the union's president, Senator Kavan Gayle, said in a Labour Day Message issued by the union on Saturday.

He suggested that that the consultations should involve representatives of the trades unions and the employers organisations, including the Jamaica Employers Federation (JEF), and chaired by the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, to represent the interests of all stakeholders.

Senator Gayle said that the union was also calling for increased education and training opportunities for workers, as exemplified in the recent Ministerial Order for the Montego Bay Bypass project, which is the first National Development Project under legislations approved between 2015 and 2018 in terms of the Public Procurement Act and its regulations.

He said that this will enable workers to become better trained, qualified and certified for employment, and will improve their chances of gaining re-employment and earning more substantial wages, to in order to better support themselves and their families.

“We believe that more consultations will create a better environment for cooperation between trades unions and employers, as well as improve the chances of success in terms of our economic and social recovery,” he said.

“Workers have ignored their own safety and vulnerability in facing the challenges of the pandemic, to ensure that lives are saved and economies are able to rebound after this dreaded period, when the task of rebuilding lives and economies can fully resume,” he noted.

Senator Gayle said the BITU is calling on all workers to join the rest of the nation in observing the celebration of National Labour Day tomorrow.

He also urged them to observe the National Labour Day Secretariat's efforts regarding for “Backyard Garden Programme” and the National Tree Planting Initiative, and praised the involvement of the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) and the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries for volunteering to provide support for Jamaicans who wish to participate in farming projects at home.

He also assured workers that the union will continue to seek equitable treatment in terms of the returns on the investment of their labour and skills, to ensure that they obtain optimum benefits from the post-COVID development of the country, both economically and socially, and are able to share in the rewards of their input.

Gayle also recalled that when the BITU was founded in 1938 by the late National Hero and Founding Father of the Labour Movement Sir Alexander Bustamante, it was focused on the dedicated task of taking care of the welfare of Jamaica's workers.

He said that the union has continued to embrace the example set by Sir Alexander, including his legacy of contributing immensely to the rise in the country's wage structure, as well as consequent improvements in the standard of living of all Jamaican workers, including the benefits of an annual vacation and sick leave with pay, which were introduced through his efforts.

“In Jamaica, Labour Day continues to exemplify the dignity of labour and the importance of volunteerism towards community development, as we join together as Jamaicans to utilise our energies in the creation of a prosperous and successful nation making an enormous impact on the world, much greater than could be expected from its small size,” Senator Gayle concluded.

Balford Henry