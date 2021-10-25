BMR Wind donates oxygen cylinders, masks to Mandeville Regional Hospital

MANCHESTER, Jamaica— The Mandeville Regional Hospital in Manchester recently received a donation of medical supplies from wind farm company BMR Wind Jamaica Limited to assist in the hospital's COVID-19 fight.

The hospital received five cylinders completed with regulators and oxygen, one portable cylinder, 1,000 KN95 masks and 1,000 bottles of water.

Regional Director of the Southern Regional Health Authority, Michael Bent thanked the company for their continuous support to healthcare in southern Jamaica.

“The support that we have been receiving from corporate Jamaica and Jamaicans has been heartwarming and we thank BMR Jamaica for coming on board once more. BMR Jamaica continues to demonstrate exemplary corporate social responsibility and we laud them for their donation and support to the services we offer” Bent said.

According to Bent, the donation will help to ease some of the pressure that the hospital has been facing with the recent increase of COVID-19 patients in the hospital.

Regional Director of the company, Ava Tomlin said BMR Wind Jamaica has spent more than $100,000 million on community engagement programmes since it started operating in Jamaica.

“We will continue this commitment to strengthen education, community and safety in Jamaica. We all have to pull together to get our country back on track and to do so we need to ensure its greatest assets, our people are healthy and productive” Tomlin said.

BMR Jamaica operates a major wind farm in Postdam Malvern, St Elizabeth, generating energy for the national electricity grid.