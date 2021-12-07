BOJ advises of genuine $5000 commemorative banknote in circulation

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) says a commemorative $5000 banknote with a group of children from the Central Branch Primary School on the back of it is genuine and acceptable for all transactions as legal tender.

In a statement today, the bank said it is aware that individuals are experiencing difficulty conducting transactions with the banknote which was issued on July 23, 2012, in celebration of Jamaica's 50 years of political independence.

“In this regard, the bank apologises for any inconvenience caused. Although the commemorative $5000 note is similar to the standard $5000, there are some differences in appearance. Nevertheless, the bank wishes to advise that both versions are genuine and acceptable for all transactions as legal tender,” BOJ declared.

The bank noted that the front of both versions of the $5000 features the image of the late former Prime Minister of Jamaica, Hugh Lawson Shearer. In addition to this, the front of the commemorative $5000 note also features the Jamaica 50 logo.

It said the back of the standard $5000 and the commemorative version are similar except for the vignette, which is an aerial view of Highway 2000, for the former.

For the commemorative $5000, the back of the banknote bears the photograph of a group of children from the Central Branch Primary School (c.1962) representing the National Motto “Out of Many, One People”, the bank said.

It added that this photograph previously appeared on the reverse (back) of the $2.00 banknote which was in circulation between 1969 and 1994.

In terms of the security features, the BOJ said these remain the same for both the standard $5000 note and the commemorative $5000 note.