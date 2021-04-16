BOJ names new board

KINGSTON, Jamaica—The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) has announced a new board as the Bank of Jamaica (Amendment) Act, 2020 comes into effect today.

The BOJ said effective today, the following are the members of the board of the bank and its two new statutory committees:

Bank of Jamaica Board:

Richard Byles, chairman (ex-officio member); Dr Wayne Robinson, senior deputy governor (ex-officio member); Dr Christine Clarke; Andrea Coy; Gary “Butch” Hendrickson; Howard Mitchell and Richard Powell.

Included also, as an ex-officio member, will be a deputy governor appointed to the board by the governor general on the recommendation of the board.

Monetary Policy Committee:

Richard Byles, chairman (ex-officio member); Dr Wayne Robinson, senior deputy governor (ex-officio member); Dr Nadine McCloud and

David Marston.

Included also, as an ex-officio member, will be another senior executive of the bank appointed by the board.

Financial Policy Committee are:

Richard Byles, chairman (ex-officio member);

Dr Wayne Robinson, senior deputy governor (ex-officio member); Maurene Simms, CD, deputy supervisor (ex-officio member); Myrtle Halsall and Professor David Tennant.

Included also, as an ex-officio member, will be another senior executive of the bank determined by the board.