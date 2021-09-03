BOJ suspends some banking services on lockdown days

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Following recent announcements by the Government, the Bank of Jamaica has suspended teller services to the public on lockdown days.

This means that on Monday, September 6, Tuesday, September 7, Monday, September 13, and Tuesday, September 14, teller services will be unavailable at the bank.

The Bank of Jamaica expressed regret at any inconvenience that these temporary changes may cause and encouraged customers and stakeholders to continue to take the necessary steps to remain safe.