BOJ urging Scotia customers to verify accuracy of info in RTGS transactions

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Bank of Jamaica is encouraging Scotiabank customers to ensure that the unique identifiers necessary when using the JamClear Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) system are accurate when providing payment instructions so that the intended recipient receives the funds.

In a statement on Tuesday, the bank noted reports from customers of Scotiabank regarding the transfer of funds to unintended accounts using the RTGS system.

According to the bank, the JamClear RTGS is a payment and settlement system, owned and operated by Bank of Jamaica, that provides the mechanism for customers to settle large value and time-critical payments in the domestic financial markets.

The bank said the system requires, among other things, two unique identifiers which must be provided for the execution of each transaction — the account number and the bank.

However, noting that for BNS customers the branch information is also mandatory, the bank said it is therefore critical that a customer ensures that the unique identifiers are accurate when providing payment instructions so that the intended recipient receives the funds.

The BOJ said customers should always verify the accuracy and completeness of a recipient's account information or seek guidance from their banks regarding the use of JamClear RTGS to send payment instructions.

The bank assured the public that the JamClear®-RTGS continues to operate in a safe and efficient manner.