BOJ warns of fraudulent notice of $100,000 grant

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) is warning customers that a fraudulent notice, claiming that it is offering a “BOJ Concessional Grant” of $100,000 as part of a COVID-19 relief fund, has been circulating online.

“Be advised that Bank of Jamaica is not involved in any such COVID-19 relief efforts,” the Bank said in a statement.

The BOJ also asked anyone who can identify the source of the fraudulent notice to make a report to the police.