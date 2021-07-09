BOJ warns of risks in using cryptocurrencies

BOJ warns of risks in using cryptocurrenciesFriday, July 09, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) is reminding the public of the potential risks of using or investing in cryptocurrencies.
Cryptocurrencies are digital currencies that are not issued or guaranteed by a central bank or a monetary authority. They are also not legal tender in Jamaica.
Noting that it does not regulate or supervise these forms of digital currencies, BOJ cautioned the public to be aware of the various risks associated with the use of cryptocurrencies including high volatility causing significant fluctuation in value; the use of cryptocurrencies in the conduct of criminal activities, including money laundering and the financing of terrorism; higher degree of cyber-fraud/hacking; and settlement risks that may arise as this currency is not issued or backed by the central bank or other monetary authority.
The bank further reminded that individuals engaged in the use of cryptocurrencies are doing so at their own risk and are urged to conduct appropriate due diligence.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy