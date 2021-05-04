BOJ will not accept damaged foreign currency banknotes, coins

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) is advising the public that it cannot accept damaged (torn or with graffiti) foreign currency banknotes or tarnished or bent coins as these are not accepted by the central banks or our correspondent bank.

In a statement today, the BOJ noted that it purchases select foreign currency banknotes and coins over its counter as a public service.

It said, however, that it is not the issuer of these foreign currencies and so when the it purchases from the public, the currencies are repatriated to the respective central banks either directly or through overseas correspondent banks. The bank said it therefore cannot accept damaged banknotes.

In addition, BOJ noted that the central banks also provide guidance on the series (date) of banknotes that they will accept via repatriation and will not accept banknotes that are printed before a certain date. It said, however, that this will vary among the various foreign currencies.

The bank said the public is therefore advised to confirm, prior to coming to the bank, if a banknote will be accepted. In this regard, individuals can call the customer service area of the Banking Department at 876-922-0750-9, extentions 4158 or 4167 or email CustomerService.Banking@boj.org.jm.

The bank further noted that the list of banknotes and coins that are purchased is found on BOJ website at http://boj.org.jm/foreign_exchange/fx_crates.php.