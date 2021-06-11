BPO chief calls for greater local alliance with int'l tech companies

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Egbert Von Frankenberg, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Knightfox App Design Limited, a Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) company is calling on internet providers in the region to form commercial partnerships with big technology companies such as Google and Amazon to facilitate countries such as Jamaica's growing platform economy.

"If you look at the requirements and the infrastructure requirements for best practice to have what you call direct connection into the cloud in order to push the massive amount of data from your operations into the cloud in order to do the needed data warehousing and analytics," stated Von Frankenberg.

"I have been advocating this for a couple of years and I still want to push the internet providers in the Caribbean region to go and make the commercial links with big providers like Google and Amazon to provide these direct connections into the backbone of the clouds so that we can continue to innovate," added Von Frankenberg.

A platform economy is a tendency for commerce to increasingly move towards and favour digital platforms instead of traditional business models. The platform utilises computer systems such as cloud services and mobile applications that can host services that allow consumers, entrepreneurs, businesses and the general public to connect, share resources or sell products.

Von Frankenberg noted that while the platform economy has sprung up around the world, Jamaica is no different. He said he believes that the growing platform economy in Jamaica is where innovation will take place.

However, despite Jamaica's growing presence in this area, Von Frankenberg believes that Jamaica and the region need to do more by far.

Von Frankenberg was addressing the third staging of Outsource 2 Jamaica conference- exhibition - career summit 2021 tech talk panel discussion on Friday. The conference was held virtually from a location in Montego Bay.

Anthony Lewis