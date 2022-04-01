BREAKING NEWS: Alleged Grants Pen don killed in gun attack

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Two men are now dead following a late afternoon gun attack in Morgan Lane. It is understood that a third person was injured in the shooting.

Among the dead are the alleged don for the community and his brother. The reported don has been identified as 'Bomber’. His brother is known as 'Joe'.

Reports are that the incident took place about 5:30 pm. It is understood that gunmen alighted from a car which drove down on the alleged don and his brother in the lane and opened fire at them.

More details to come.