BVI eases quarantine restrictions on visitors

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands (CMC) – The British Virgin Islands (BVI) government says fully vaccinated passengers arriving in the British overseas territory Islands will no longer have to stay in quarantine if they return a negative arrival day test result.

Health and Social Development Minister, Carvin Malone, told reporters that fully vaccinated persons arriving from overseas will be required to take a PCR test within five days of travel to the territory, provide proof of full vaccination, and take a PCR test upon arrival.

“Once they receive a negative test result from that test, they will be free to enjoy their vacation throughout the territory. This means that they will be able to forgo the four day quarantine still required for arriving passengers that have not been fully vaccinated.”

Director of Tourism, Clive McCoy, said, “this great news and timely, as more guests are arriving fully vaccinated and many in our industry have stepped forward to take the vaccine in support of economic rejuvenation.

“The territory already has an enviable record for health and safety during the pandemic and have continued with its strategy of gradual reopening based on international conditions and the local situation. Any progress in that direction augers well for tourism and for the economy, and this is a very significant step.”

The government said that under the updated protocol, a person is deemed to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 two weeks after they have received both doses of an approved two-dose vaccine, such as AstraZeneca, Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or one shot of a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson.

The Ministry of Health said it is continuing its drive to vaccinate up to 70 per cent of the resident population, so far vaccinating over 9,000 persons.

The BVI has so far recorded 194 cases of the virus, and one death.