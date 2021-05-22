BVI gov't to probe reports of private companies terminating non-vaccinated workers

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands (CMC)— The administration of Premier Andrew Fahie will be exploring reports that private companies have been terminating employees who have declined to take the vaccination.

Following reports of this nature, Fahie weighed in on the issue, stating that although he is a full advocate for vaccination, people have the right of choice and he is mindful of that right.

“At the same time, whatever we can do to make sure that we reduce or eliminate the spreading of this deadly disease – especially with the new variants – that we do it,” said the premier, who was speaking during a recent press conference.

He also said that a statement on the legal findings related to this matter should be expected in a few weeks.

“I have my own personal views – but in this position where I am in – sometimes your personal views are not mutually aligned with the legal views. And you have to be guided by the legal views when you are in these positions. So, I have to wait until that comes out before I can speak to that full topic in terms of, with full legal knowledge and backing.”

The government has repeatedly insisted that it will not make vaccination mandatory in the territory, however, health officials have encouraged people to take the AstraZeneca vaccines that are available to help curb the spread of the virus.