BVI hoping to secure Pfizer, Moderna vaccines

BVI hoping to secure Pfizer, Moderna vaccinesSaturday, September 11, 2021
|
TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, CMC- British Virgin Islands Health Minister Carvin Malone said the government is looking towards securing the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for the territory.
Speaking in the House of Assembly recently, the health minister said the United Kingdom is working closely with local health officials.
“The United Kingdom government has said that we would look in terms of – as quick as possible – getting the Moderna vaccine accessible here in the Virgin Islands and we're making foot to make sure that this is done.”
“We – if possible – will get both the Pfizer and the Moderna accessible right here in the territory,” Malone said.
Currently, only the AstraZeneca brand of the COVID-19 vaccine is available in the BVI.
According to Malone, “Questions have previously been raised as to whether the BVI has the storage capacity to facilitate the Pfizer vaccine, given that it is required to be kept at minus 70 degrees Celsius. Moderna has said that its vaccine needs to be frozen too, but only at minus 20 Celsius, which is more like a regular freezer.”
He added that the US Virgin Island (USVI) is committed to giving additional assistance in the interim
Malone announced that during the last trip to St John, he held talks with the USVI's Lieutenant Governor, Tregenza Roach.
“Deputy Governor Roach has actually committed to bringing the concept of being able to further access the Pfizer vaccine for school-aged children. We will be exploring this to make sure that this could happen,” Malone stated.
Unlike AstraZeneca, Pfizer is the only COVID-19 vaccine approved for children and teens.
In the meantime, with the arrival of the Mu variant of the virus in the territory, Malone encouraged persons who haven't yet done so to get vaccinated.
So far, the government has rolled out an aggressive vaccination drive in which persons can take advantage of the AstraZeneca vaccines which are made available to BVI by the United Kingdom at no cost.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy