BVI to welcome return of cruise ships starting July 1

BVI to welcome return of cruise ships starting July 1Saturday, June 26, 2021
|
TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands (CMC) — The British Virgins Islands Ports Authority (BVIPA) has announced that on July 1, the territory will welcome the first cruise ship call since the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The BVIPA made this announcement on Friday following a press conference with Premier Andrew Fahie who previously had indicated that there were no set dates for the return of cruise ships.
But according to BVIPA officials, while the conference was happening, talks were underway with international cruise carriers.
“The British Virgin Islands Ports Authority will welcome the first cruise ship call to the Territory — the Celebrity Millennium of Royal Caribbean Group's Celebrity Cruises, on 1 July 2021,” the BVIPA stated.
“The details of this call were being finalised at the time of the Premier's press conference earlier today,” it added.
The BVIPA said Celebrity Millennium will be home-porting out of St Maarten and will be making calls to Tortola, St Lucia and Barbados.
In the meantime, the premier indicated today there is still no final plan in place on how the BVI intends to receive cruise passengers into the territory.
The BVI's first cruise call in months was scheduled to happen on June 15, but this was cancelled abruptly after the cruise liner reported that there were concerns with passengers who had tested positive for COVID-19 following a stop at one of its intended ports.
Meanwhile, during the press conference, the premier again welcomed news that the United Kingdom had updated its categorisation of the BVI by including it on the green list for travel.
He also stated that the country's tourism industry is opening up more and more daily and bookings for land properties and charter boats continue to increase and visitors are returning in increasing numbers.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy