Babar leads Pakistan fightback after Roach's early burst

KINGSTON, Jamaica (CMC) – An early two-wicket burst from Kemar Roach left Pakistan tottering but the visitors recovered through an unbroken half-century fourth wicket stand inspired by captain Babar Azam and are rebuilding at lunch on the opening day of the second Test.

Sent in at Sabina Park on Friday, Pakistan reached the first interval on 62 for three with Babar unbeaten on 31 and Fawad Alam on 26 not out.

The pair have so far added exactly 60 to stitch up an innings in strife at two runs for three wickets after 23 balls, after the veteran Roach struck in successive overs at the start of the day to pick up two for 13 from seven overs.

With only the third ball of the morning with a single run on the board, Roach found the outside edge of Abid Ali’s (1) bat for Jermaine Blackwood to take a low catch at third slip.

And in his next over, Roach removed Azhar Ali without scoring, the right-hander edging an uncertain defensive prod to wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva.

Impressive teenager Jayden Seales added to Pakistan woes in the next over when Imran Butt (1) was caught at the wicket defending, West Indies earning the decision courtesy of DRS.

However, Babar struck five fours off 71 deliveries and the left-handed Fawad, four fours off 60 deliveries, to ensure no further setbacks for their side.

West Indies won the opening last week by one wicket inside four days.