KINGSTON, Jamaica- Journalist Winston 'Babatunde' Witter has died.

Witter, who worked at a number of media houses, died Wednesday after ailing for some time with cirrhosis of the liver.

Former president of the Press Association of Jamaica, Desmond Richards remembered Witter as a conscientious person who cared very much for the profession of journalism.

"Winston Witter was a warrior for press freedom in Jamaica. He dedicated 40 years of his life, fighting for and defending freedom of expression in Jamaica," Richards said.

"Witter was a teacher and many practitioners today have benefitted from Winston's knowledge, both in the classroom at UWI and in the newsroom.

"He was always willing to impart knowledge to his colleagues and especially was guarded of the younger members of the profession.

"Witter was a bold and courageous journalist and his work in journalism will live on," Richards continued.

Witter had stints at The Gleaner, Jamaica Observer as well as now defunct publications Daily News, Jamaica Record, Jamaica Herald and Sunday Herald.

He also had broadcasting stints at Irie FM, KLASS and the defunct Hot 106.